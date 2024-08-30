Oisin’s car run fundraiser raises £6,000

AN AMAZING amount of £6,000 has been handed over to Air Ambulance N.I. by the family of the late Oisin Gregg.

The money was raised at a recent car run fundraiser when hundreds of cars came out in Belleek.

The fundraiser was in memory of Oisin and to celebrate his birthday on the 2nd of August when he would have turned 19.

The car run fundraiser was organised by Oisin’s sister to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The car run started in Belleek GAA grounds and followed the same route as the tractor run.

“We chose a car run because Oisin always had a love for cars, he loved cars, he loved working on cars, he loved looking at cars, he loved just driving them – anything to do with cars he loved,” explained Oisin’s sister Aoife.

“The Air Ambulance came out to Oisin’s scene and they were so good, they were so quick and everyone needs the air ambulance,” she said.

A raffle was also held with prizes donated from local businesses.

The family would particularly like to thank Charlie Burns, a cousin of Oisin’s and Adam Gallagher, who put so much effort in helping with the event.

“On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone that’s helped out, supported and donated on the day,” Aoife added.

The popular 18-year-old had tragically succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash in Kesh on June 7.

In what was a first for the diocese according to the bishop, both Erne Gaels GAA and North Fermanagh Young Defenders provided a guard of honour for Oisin as his coffin was carried in for his funeral service at Slavin Parish Church.

Rev Guildea said such a show of unity was a testament to the teenager, who was “the most joyful, caring person you could ever meet.”

“I think that says it all about Oisin because he offered the hand of friendship to everyone,” she said at his funeral service. “He didn’t pick sides.”

