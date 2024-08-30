+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Nathan Carter teases new clothing line

Nathan Carter teases new clothing line

Posted: 10:46 am August 30, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
By Charlotte McCutcheon

Local country singer Nathan Carter has teased his own clothing line.

The Liverpudlian has branched out of  music to release his own clothing line named Carter Clothing.

Nathan released the news via Instagram with a number of short videos showing clips of the men’s clothing.

One of the videos saw Nathan in a shower, the video sent fans wild.

The video has hundreds of comments with fans saying, “Looking good in your birthday suit”, “Wow just wow super sexy” and “Oh Holy Mother of God it’s too early in the day for this”.

After the huge traction online the Carter Clothing account came on Instagram to thank fans for such a positive response.

“We’re so happy with the positive feedback we’ve had to the launch of @carterclothingig so far! So thank you all,” they said.

“We are reading your comments and taking them on board, so to answer a few of them here: @iamnathancarter is not giving up singing so don’t worry. Yes women can wear many of the items in the collection. We will be sharing colour photos after the official launch, which will be in October.

“Prices are mid range, they reflect the quality and durability of what we’ve created for you. And yes we do all love that shower scene too”

