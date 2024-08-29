More road rage for Enniskillen drivers

IF you think traffic in Enniskillen is a nightmare today, think again – it’s about to get worse.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Evolve gas distributor have revealed plans for even more roadworks in the county town over the coming weeks.

As if that’s not bad enough, it will coincide with all the local schools going back after the summer break next week.

The DfI confirmed that there are several projects currently underway in Enniskillen including utility works and road improvement schemes.

“The roadworks currently underway at Dublin Road, Enniskillen include an upgrade of the traffic signals at the Derrychara Road junction and the provision of an additional pedestrian crossing on the out-of-town approach to the junction,” a DfI spokesperson said.

“The current phase of the works will be substantially completed on Friday, August 23. These works are being funded by a retail development and are necessary to comply with the planning conditions.

“The Building Contractor operating on behalf of the retail development will be constructing the access road to the site and making service connections in September.

“This is likely to have an impact on traffic flow but to a lesser extent than the current works. These works are due to recommence on Wednesday, September 11 for two weeks.

“The Department would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while these works are completed and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Evolve is also further expanding its gas network in Enniskillen. Works were completed last week on the Irvinestown Road, but they confirmed that more are on the way.

“Further expansion is scheduled to follow on Sligo Road this week, with a two-way traffic lights system in place,” an Evolve spokesperson explained.

“These planned works were originally scheduled to take place later in the year but have been brought forward so that they were completed in advance of the school term therefore minimising overall disruption.”

The problem here is that the school term will have already started at this stage, so further traffic disruption is guaranteed.

“This activity comes as a result of increasing demand for gas connections from local residents and businesses alike, which is fantastic to see,” the Evolve spokesperson said.

“More and more people in the area will soon be able to connect to our state-of-the-art network, enabling them to instantly reduce their carbon emissions while also enjoying the many other benefits of gas, including improved energy efficiency.”

