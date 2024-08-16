Minister would ‘consider’ Enniskillen express bus

WITH Fermanagh left out of the all-Ireland rail plan, the county has been promised an improved public transport network, prompting renewed calls for an express Enniskillen to Belfast bus service.

When the All-Island Strategic Railway Plan was publish recently there was widespread anger that Fermanagh had been left out, with the cost of building a line from Omagh to Enniskillen cited as the main reason for not including the county.

In the 162 page review document, a number of arguments were outlined that supported bringing a railway line to Enniskillen, and these were accompanied by an explanation for why these were not strong enough reasons.

For example, the review stated that the introduction of a rail line from Omagh to Enniskillen could increase competitiveness in the local public transport sector, however it added this would not be substantial enough to justify the building of the line.

“A branch line between Omagh and Enniskillen would deliver journey times to Belfast that are comparable to car journey times and would be faster than current bus journey times,” it stated. “Service frequencies would likely be hourly for both rail and bus options.

“The relative competitiveness of the public transport options between Belfast and Enniskillen would therefore strengthen if a railway were developed – but not substantially.”

In 2021 private company Hannon Coaches was denied a licence by the Department of Infrastructure to operate an express service direct from Enniskillen to Belfast, that would have dramatically reduced journey times and provided commuters with more choice and flexibility.

Hannon Coaches had identified the need for an express bus in the area, and the local community was overwhelmingly in favour of the plan, given the current Translink service to Belfast operates a limited timetable with lots of stops and journey times of two-hours-twenty minutes, and often longer.

At the time it was suggested the express application had been denied due to the competition it would create for Translink, with many questioning the Department’s claim there was “no demand” for the service locally.

When Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd came to Enniskillen on the day the rail review was published, he vowed to improve the public transport network in the local area.

The ‘Herald then questioned him on whether his Department would reconsider granting a private operator an application for an express service, which had been denied by his predecessor Minister Nichola Mallon.

“If a private operator files an application it will be looked at and given due consideration,” he said. “I can’t comment on an application that hasn’t been processed. There is a process in place.

“I see a role for private operators moving forward, I want to see investment in the public providers as well in terms of Translink. Let’s judge each application as it comes forward.”

