Kesh Footbridge finally reopens

John Boyle, director of community and wellbeing at the Council, Kieran McCrory, head of tourism and economic development, Cllr John McClaughry chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Cllr David Mahon, Cllr Diana Armstrong; Niall McCrossan of FP McCann, contractors, David Smith of Milligan Bros, contractors, and Daniel Healy from Department for Infrastructure Roads Service.

AFTER years of campaigning and waiting, the Kesh Footbridge has finally been reopened after a major upgrade.

Having been inaccessible since it was damaged by severe flooding in late 2015, upgrade and refurbishment work began on the footbridge two years ago.

This Council recently announced that work had been completed and it was now officially reopened.

The Council also announced the Department for Infrastructure would be adopting the bridge and linked path, and would be responsible for its future maintenance.

Minister John O’Dowd welcomed the reopening of the bridge, noting it was a “key piece of infrastructure.”

“I am fully aware of the vital importance of this footbridge not only to the residents of the village of Kesh but also to those visiting the area,” he said.

“Since the retaining wall was damaged by severe flooding, causing closure of the adjacent bridge, people in the area have faced considerable inconvenience and during this time my Department has been working closely with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to ensure the necessary repairs were carried out.”

Chair of the Council, Cllr John McClaughry, also welcomed the reopening, stating it improve access for local residents and be “a great benefit to all.”

“The bridge was damaged by severe flooding in December 2015 and, since then, it has remained inaccessible to pedestrians. This resulted in significant health and safety issues for residents and visitors walking to and from the village,” he said.

“It is important that the infrastructure in our towns and villages is of a high modern standard to ensure a good quality of life for our residents and to make all areas within our District great places to live, work, visit and invest in.”

The upgrade works on the bridge included repairs to the river channel retaining wall, replacement and repairs to masonry, measures to help improve the movement of fish, and a new short length of footpath to connect the bridge to the footway on its south side.

The works were part funded through the Covid Recovery Small Settlement Programme funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Department for Communities (DfC) and Department for Infrastructure (DfI).