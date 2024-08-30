Fintona man smashes same windows a day after release

A FINTONA man who was released after being convicted of smashing windows found himself back in court just a day later for smashing the same windows again.

Timothy Morrow, 23, of Ashfield Gardens, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, Morrow had been convicted of criminal damage after turning himself in to police for smashing his father’s windows in Omagh.

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that on the evening of August 14, Morrow had used a large rock to break a window at his father’s house following a disagreement. He later attended Omagh police station and admitted to the offence.

The court imposed a three-month suspended sentence for 18 months and issued a restraining order, prohibiting Morrow from entering Brookmount Crescent, where his father’s home is located.

However, on Wednesday morning, Morrow was back in the cells at Dungannon Magistrates Court, charged with damaging the same windows and breaching the restraining order by returning to the property.

Morrow pleaded guilty to both charges and did not seek bail.

A pre-sentence report has been requested and will be heard on September 17 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.