+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFintona man smashes same windows a day after release
court

Fintona man smashes same windows a day after release

Posted: 4:38 pm August 30, 2024

A FINTONA man who was released after being convicted of smashing windows found himself back in court just a day later for smashing the same windows again.

Timothy Morrow, 23, of Ashfield Gardens, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, Morrow had been convicted of criminal damage after turning himself in to police for smashing his father’s windows in Omagh.

Advertisement

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that on the evening of August 14, Morrow had used a large rock to break a window at his father’s house following a disagreement. He later attended Omagh police station and admitted to the offence.

The court imposed a three-month suspended sentence for 18 months and issued a restraining order, prohibiting Morrow from entering Brookmount Crescent, where his father’s home is located.

However, on Wednesday morning, Morrow was back in the cells at Dungannon Magistrates Court, charged with damaging the same windows and breaching the restraining order by returning to the property.

Morrow pleaded guilty to both charges and did not seek bail.

A pre-sentence report has been requested and will be heard on September 17 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Related posts:

Fivemiletown Primary School & nursery fun run National Championships to boost Fermanagh economy King’s Speech – How new laws will impact Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:38 pm August 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA