Fermanagh’s Leigha aiming for USA victory

LEIGHA Durnion has said a “huge thank you” after she qualified for the latter stages of a competition which could see her win $10,000 and secure a spot at one of the top music concerts in Texas.

The Irvinestown singer, who relocated to the United States of America, has qualified for the quarter-final stage of ‘America’s Next Top Hitmaker’ which aims too encourage and inspire musicians.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has voted for me so far, in order for me to proceed to the next week of the competition,” said the 25-year-old from Irvinestown.

The winner of ‘America’s Next Top Hitmaker’ will secure a place at the ‘Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase’, which is scheduled to take place in Texas and will boost a singer’s career.

“I would love to start to work with someone in a recording studio. Having $10,000 would allow me to have enough money to fund my dreams with music,” said the American-based singer.

“I try to make a connection with people and tell the story as best and convincing as I can.

“Whether the song is about love, death, new beginnings I want everyone to connect or relate it to their own life and experiences,” she added.

The Fermanagh singer released a cover of Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ song and since then, her career has gone from strength to strength, in a major boost to her career.

“I am very proud as throughout my school life, one of the music teachers always told me that I would go nowhere with music,” said the popular singer.

“Doing a video was a little bit out of my comfort zone but I wanted to do something different.

“When it comes to being in front of the camera, I would be a bit shy but I started going to the Sound Garden in Drumquin and the owner, David [Doonan], really pushed me to do my best and try new things.”

