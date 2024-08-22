Fermanagh students are top class!

WHILE even more local students were celebrating the release of their GCSE results this week, last week there were many homes celebrating around the county with Fermanagh A Level students receiving top marks.

While the days of lockdowns and remote learning are thankfully now a distant memory, the Year 14 students who were celebrating last week had faced two full years of restrictions on their journey to their exams.

Yet the success they enjoyed this year showed little sign of such disruption, a testament to the resilience of our students and their schools.

All the principals the ‘Herald spoke with thanked the staff for their hard work over recent years, and congratulated their students on their success.

Maurice Collins, principal of St Fanchea’s College, noted that “despite the many challenges faced by pupils over the past number of years” they had “achieved their full potential” across a range of A Level and BTEC courses.

“The results achieved are a true reflection of the hard work, resilience and commitment of the girls, the dedication and inspiration of our staff, and the continued support and encouragement of parents and carers,” he said.

Gary Kelly, principal of St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea, said A Levels results day was one of the most important dates on the school calendar. He noted the school had been told to expect a dip in grades this year, with a return to pre-pandemic grading, but said it was “with great delight” that he could report a 100 percent pass rate.

“Further, the vast majority of Year 14 pupils have secured their chosen university place for September,” said Mr Kelly. “St Kevin’s had a wonderful group of Year 14 Pupils who were such hard workers – we were so pleased the pupils did so well.”

Students at Erne Integrated have also been successful in obtaining their third-level places, with others already securing employment locally and abroad.

“At Erne Integrated College we are delighted with the results that our students have achieved and are very proud of them,” said principal Darron McLaughlin.

“This reflects the hard work and commitment of our students, the inspiration and dedication of all EIC Staff and the continued support and encouragement of parents and carers.”

Mount Lourdes Grammar School was another where the predicted dip in grades didn’t materialise, with principal Sinead Cullen confirming results were higher than in 2022 and 2023, having “surpassed pre pandemic trends, with 85 percent of A Level students achieving 3A*-C grades.”

“These results reflect the high level of motivation, determination and resilience from our students,” said Ms Cullen, who congratulated every student and acknowledge the hard work of staff and parents.

At Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, 24 pupils achieved at least three As, with 90 percent of grades ranging from A*-C, with principal Elizabeth Armstrong stating the school was “delighted” the Class of ‘24 “heading off to a diverse range of university pathways on the strength of their very good performance at A level.”

“These excellent results are a fitting tribute to the sterling work of our pupils with their teachers, underpinned by the support of their parents,” she said.

St Joseph’s College also did not see the predicted dip in grades, with 95 percent of students enjoying and A*-E pass rate.

Commending the determination of both students, acting principal Ann Carrigan said, “They have worked incredibly hard in their studies, and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved.”

Devenish College said it had recorded “a very pleasing set of A Level results.”

“Our students have worked extremely hard over the last two years and should feel very proud of their dedication and commitment to their studies and their subsequent achievements,” said principal Simon Mowbray.

At Fivemiletown College, principal Janice Allen said it had been an emotional day, seeing the success of the students.

“Each achievement reflects individual hard work and dedication, with foundational support from staff in school and families at home,” she said.

