Fermanagh priest recalls the horror of Holy Cross

A FERMANAGH priest has reflected on the role he played in one of Northern Ireland’s most frightening sectarian standoffs after it was among 889 declassified government files released to the public last week.

The Holy Cross Primary School dispute in 2001 made headlines around the world as loyalist residents staged protests against Catholic families walking their children to the school in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast.

The dispute centred on loyalist protesters who tried to block the route taken to the girls-only school by pupils and their parents.

Some of the protests became violent and police in riot gear were deployed to protect the schoolgirls as they made their way to and from the school.

The papers, published by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, show that resolving “the problems of North Belfast” was at the very top of the agenda of first and deputy first ministers, David Trimble and Mark Durkan.

Newtownbutler native, Fr Gary Donegan, was transferred from the Graan Monastery to Holy Cross in 2001 a few months before the dispute ignited and all hell broke loose.

“It was an event that changed my life,” Fr Donegan, 60, explained. “It was a highly dangerous situation and one that could have had serious political ramifications.

“The fear factor was that this would escalate and seriously affect other schools, on both sides of the community, so if it was not resolved it could bring down the peace process.

“At the time, Fr Aidan Troy was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross and I was the Vicar. Right through the summer after the school broke up, we were trying to calm everything down.”

Tensions rose, however, and before long things were at breaking point.

“On the third of September, 2001, we walked through a gauntlet wearing our Passionist habits, with the kids and their parents, to the school as rocks were thrown at us and we were spat at,” Fr Donegan said.

“Even hardened police officers couldn’t get over the vitriolic nature of it.

“Here was me, a wee culchie from Fermanagh – only interested in Fermanagh and Newtownbutler GAA – now getting a death threat. Suddenly I was in the middle of a story that was world news.”

In November 2021, loyalists ended the protest after being promised tighter security for their area and a redevelopment scheme.

“The problem was although the local politicians were trying to find a resolution, those at the top end of leadership seemed to be anesthetised,” Fr Donegan explained.

“For us, it looked like the priority was to protect Stormont and keep it going rather than protect the lives of children.

“Thankfully, 23 years on, times have moved on for the better. It’s as different as night and day now.”

