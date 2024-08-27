+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen woman charged with theft

Enniskillen woman charged with theft

Posted: 4:53 pm August 27, 2024

AN ENNISKILLEN woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a designer coat from a local store.
Shauna McBarron-Harvey (34) of Ann Street in the town entered a guilty plea to a single charge of theft at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She is charged with the theft of a Calvin Klien coat, worth £210, from Sports Direct.
District Judge Alana McSorley ordered a pre-sentence report by Probation Services and adjourned the case until October 10.

Posted: 4:53 pm August 27, 2024
