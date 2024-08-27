Enniskillen woman charged with theft

AN ENNISKILLEN woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a designer coat from a local store.

Shauna McBarron-Harvey (34) of Ann Street in the town entered a guilty plea to a single charge of theft at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She is charged with the theft of a Calvin Klien coat, worth £210, from Sports Direct.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered a pre-sentence report by Probation Services and adjourned the case until October 10.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007