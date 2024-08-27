Community service for Enniskillen woman

AN ENNISKILLEN woman has been sentenced to community service and probation for damaging a car on the street where she lives.

Tami-Leigh Gilmour (20) of Corporation Street was charged with causing £606 of damage to Ford Focus car parked on the same street in the early hours of April 14 this year.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy told Enniskillen Magistrates Court that “substance misuse” had been an issue for Gilmour at the time of the offence, but she had since been distancing herself from drink and drugs.

Mr Roddy said in her pre-sentence report Gilmour had shown insight into her behaviour. Noting the same report had assessed her as of a medium likelihood of reoffending, the barrister added this risk could be managed through support from Probation Services.

District Judge Alana McSorley said it had been a “despicable” and “unnecessary” incident, but noted Gilmour had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, and had displayed good victim insight.

Judge McSorley sentenced her to a combination order of 40 hours community service and 12 months probation. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £350 to the car’s owner.