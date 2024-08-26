CBX ‘family’ loving life in Fermanagh

HONDA CBX enthusiasts from around the world travelled to Ballinamallard for the 32nd Honda CBX 1000 European Rally.

Over 100 CBX riders took part in the event from all over Europe with one fanatic coming from as far as Japan.

The four-day long event consisted of ride outs, visits to the Linnet Inn, Boho, and Belleek Pottery, live entertainment and plenty of food supplied by JD Cafe.

For many of the riders, the main reason for them to travel so far was to see the ‘CBX family’ and share there passion for something they love. Andreas who travelled from Sweden said, “We love meeting the CBX people and community, we are looking forward to the entertainment, it will be nice for the band to play, to eat food and socialise.”

Bert from Holland also expressed his love for the people, The journey took over 24 hours to get here, I came over to meet the family again, we love the CBX bike. The weather is good so i’m looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”

The weekend was full of entertainment with The Panthers Rock ‘n’ Roll band from Sunderland and Murley Silver Band both playing music for the bikers.

The event also consisted of awards for the best bike, ballot prizes and goodie bag’s containing CBX memorabilia.

A rider from the Czech Republic travelled over 2000 miles with his son for their first CBX Euro rally, “our journey was very long, over 2000 miles in the car, from Czech Republic, we came over to meet the CBX family again, this is our first time at the CBX euro meeting and it is wonderful, wonderful time and wonderful people,” he said.

Ray Inskipp, one of the event organisers has been arranging the event for the last two years and was delighted with the turn out considering the current economic climate.

“We have 135 people here, from all nationalities, Japan, Australia, Norway, Canada, it has been a long two years process to organise but we have a good turnout, considering the cost, to travel from Europe to England is extortionate,” said Ray.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007