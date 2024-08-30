Casey Howe signs for Nottingham Forest

Northern Ireland’s Casey Howe with Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Gloria Sliškovi? during the UEFA Women's Euro Qualifier at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland winger Casey Howe has signed for Women’s National League North side Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old makes the switch from Premier Division side Athlone Town, having previously had spells with Sligo Rovers, Glentoran and Linfield.

Howe, who made her Northern Ireland debut as a 17-year old, won the Irish Cup and Women’s Premiership during her time with the Glens.

Advertisement

She has won seven caps for NI and joins fellow internationals Caragh Hamilton and Nat Johnson at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest head coach Carly Davies expressed her delight at securing Howe’s services.

“We have been monitoring her since last season, so to finally have her in the building is brilliant,” Davies told the club’s website.

“Casey is an exceptionally talented player and we are absolutely thrilled to add her to our already talented front line.”

Howe said: “I’ve always wanted to be a professional footballer ever since I was a kid so to make that happen and come to such a big club is amazing.”