Boost for Fermanagh blue badge holders

THE Lisnaskea public said it was “very welcome” to see that new road markings were painted for disabled parking spaces in the town, as the issue over availability rages on throughout Fermanagh.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, was recently contacted by a number of members of the local community around the accessibility and availability of disabled parking spaces in Lisnaskea.

“After much back and forth with road service about line painting in Lisnaskea, it’s very welcome to see the crew refreshing some of parking bay lines on Main Street, especially disabled parking bays,” she said.

The issue of disabled parking in Fermanagh has been to the fore recently, with the Council launching a survey to find out what’s affecting the availability of spaces in the county.

Victor Warrington, pictured below, who is a member of the ‘Access and Inclusion Group’ and a blue badge holder, feels it’s important that immediate action is taken to sort out the ongoing issue of disabled parking.

“The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about blue badge spaces and who can use them and why it is important not to use them if you’re not entitled to it,” he said.

“People will go into the handiest space they can get and that’s what really bugs me. It is being abused.”

Since the Public Realm Scheme in Enniskillen, blue badge holders have been frustrated with the lack of available spaces and some drivers have been spotted parking in the disabled spots without a badge.

The Herald previously reported that a local father and son were falsely accused of abusing their disability parking badge in Enniskillen.

The family had displayed their blue badge, which belonged to the teenage son, while in a car park in the town.

They were left shocked when they returned to their vehicle to a note stating “shame on your abuse of a disability badge” stuck on their windscreen, prompting fury from people across Fermanagh.

