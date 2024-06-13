Witness was intimidated by man on bail

A KESH man has been remanded in custody after threatening alleged victim whilst on bail.

Appearing via videolink to Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday was Patrick James John McDonagh (37) from Erne Park, Kesh, held overnight due to a breach of bail.

The court heard that a statement was given by the injured party, who reported that McDonagh ran at him whilst working as a delivery driver and shouted at the victim to withdraw his statement.

It was noted however that the original charges McDonagh faces relate to an incident on March 3 when the defendant approached the same victim in an altercation, which the defendant had to lock himself in his van.

McDonagh is then accused of damaging the injured party’s van window and door, putting the victim in fear of attack.

The defendant was released on bail for the allegedly March 3 offences, with the conditions of no contact with the victim and not to be intoxicated.

Both conditions were breached which resulted in his court appearance on Tuesday.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy told the court that McDonagh’s actions were a “fruitless endeavour” that “won’t amount to any change of outcome” in the case.

Deputy District Judge Ted Magill noted McDonagh’s 152 previous convictions and said, “Intimidation stokes at the foundation of the criminal justice system and should never be excused.”

Judge Magill refused bail and remanded McDonagh in custody to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on June 17

