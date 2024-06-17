Roslea road reopens after ‘serious’ crash

THE Dernawilt Road in Roslea has reopened following a ‘serious one vehicle’ road crash last night (Sunday).

“Motorists are advised the Dernawilt Road in Rosslea, County Fermanagh, which was closed overnight following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision in the area, has now re-opened,” said a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“A further update will follow in due course.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition