Roslea road reopens after ‘serious’ crash

THE Dernawilt Road in Roslea has reopened following a ‘serious one vehicle’ road crash last night (Sunday).
“Motorists are advised the Dernawilt Road in Rosslea, County Fermanagh, which was closed overnight following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision in the area, has now re-opened,” said a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
“A further update will follow in due course.”
