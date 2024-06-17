+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineOne fatality in Roslea road crash

One fatality in Roslea road crash

Posted: 10:11 am June 17, 2024

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man has died following a fatal one-vehicle road collision in Roslea last night (Sunday).

“A report was received shortly before 10.30pm yesterday, Sunday 16th June, of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Dernawilt Road area,” said Inspector Cherith Adair.

Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1697 of 16/06/24.”

 

Derrylin fire murderer receives £90,000 in legal aid 'I'd rather die than go back to SWAH A&E' UPDATE: EE site closure in Enniskillen confirmed

