+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMcKenzie takes silver in Tullamore
Silver medallist Harry McKenzie (Enniskillen Royal Grammar)

McKenzie takes silver in Tullamore

Posted: 10:01 am June 7, 2024

By Paul O’Neill

Over 1200 athletes from 369 schools fought it out for the 122 titles on offer at the Irish Schools’ Championships in Tullamore stadium last weekend.

The championships yielded one medal, a silver for Enniskillen Royal athlete Harry McKenzie.

Advertisement

Annabelle McKenzie was the first of the local athletes to compete, going in the Intermediate Girls’ 1500m Steeplechase.

McKenzie who is eligible to compete in this race for a further two years gave a great account of herself on only her second race over the barriers, crossing the line in 8th position in a time of 5.31.00, a full nine seconds quicker than she ran to finish 2nd in the Ulster Schools’ Finals a fortnight previous.

Another athlete new to this event is Jamie McDonnell. The St Michael’s athlete also set a massive personal best of 6.21.83, finishing 5th in the Senior Boys’ race over 2000m.

In the final event of Day 1, Charlie Reihill, who sat an A/S exam earlier in the day was content to record a personal best crossing the line in 16.11.84 for 11th position.

In the Senior Boys’ 800m, Frank Buchanan eventually finished 5th in what was an enthralling race.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Related posts:

Ulster Schools’ success for local athletes End of an era at Town Hanna ‘excited’ to manage his boyhood club

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:01 am June 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA