Health workers unite in memory of Eimir

STAFF at the South West Acute Hospital recently joined forces to raise money in memory of ‘inspirational young midwife’ Eimir Martin.

The Fermanagh community was left devastated in November when much-loved midwife and former Fermanagh Ladies GAA star Eimir Martin passed away following a long illness, aged 35 years old.

Western Trust Maternity, Neonatal and Paediatric staff at the South West Acute Hospital, Altnagelvin Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex raise an incredible £5,580 in her memory.

“Medical, midwifery, nursing, admin and support staff across the [Western Health and Social Care] Trust joined together to raise money for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital who supported their colleague midwife Eimir Martin during her illness,” said Lead Midwife at the South West Acute Hospital, Brenda McCabe.

“Staff started their fundraising events with a Christmas Jumper Day at work for the Cancer Centre, City Hospital, Belfast. This was further supported by the generosity of the public, family, friends and people who knew Eimir throughout her life.

“Emir was very much loved and respected as a vibrant, sporty young lady from the rural village of Lisnaskea in Fermanagh and had recently qualified as a midwife in the Western Trust,” she added.

Based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the Friends of the Cancer Centre provides palliative care support to people and their families living with cancer.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of everyone and this incredible donation will make a huge difference to people from across Northern Ireland who require care and treatment in the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital,” said Ms McCabe.

“Thank you to everyone for your kindness. This is a fitting tribute to a wonderful, inspirational young midwife Emir who we continue to miss every day.”

