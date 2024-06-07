Fly-tipping on the rise in Fermanagh

AS the warm weather appears, so does the rubbish.

With many doing a spring clean and declutter, the rural countryside takes a hit.

Many roadsides, beauty-spots and out-of-the-way areas are suffering visually and physically from the increasing blight of illegal dumping.

Not only does the dumping damages the physical appeal of the rural areas effected, but it also badly harms the local wildlife.

Land based and water based animals are at risk of consuming hazardous materials present in litter and flytipping or becoming entangled and trapped in the waste.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have noticed the ‘ongoing issue’ throughout the council area.

“Fly-tipping is unsightly and has a negative impact on the environment as well as being dangerous to human and animal health.

“The Council spends significant resources on Street Cleansing to ensure our District is clean and welcoming.

“Incidents of fly-tipping diverts resources which could have been used to benefit the wider community.

“The Council has a network of 15 Recycling Centres throughout the District and residents are encouraged to take their waste to their local Recycling Centre for disposal,” said the council.

Fly-tipping is illegal and the council urges if anyone witnesses fly-tipping to report it.

“If anyone witnesses any incidents these should be reported to the Council’s Clean Neighbourhood Officers.

“Anyone caught fly-tipping will be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100,” they added.

Local Councilor Declan McArdle has also addressed the recent concerns, “I share the community’s deep distress over this issue, as the illegal dumping of waste not only threatens our local wildlife but also diminishes the natural beauty that we all value and strive to protect” Cllr McArdle said.

The councilor explained that he is a member of the Waste Management Services committee and are putting increased measures in place to tackle the issue.

“We are evaluating our current waste management services to make sure they are accessible and user-friendly.

“This includes providing more convenient bulk waste disposal options and increasing the frequency of waste collection in areas prone to fly tipping,” he said.

Cllr McArdle also explained that this is an urgent matter which the council is fully committed to.

“We are dedicated to preserving our area’s natural beauty and ecological health, and we will continue to take decisive action against those who threaten it through illegal activities,” he said.

