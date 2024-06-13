Fermanagh Translink bus fares go up

ULSTERBUS passengers in Fermanagh will now have to dig deeper into their pockets as fares have gone up.

Translink has announced that, following the decision by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to revise fares, most prices on Metro, NI Railways, and Ulsterbus were increased last Monday. However, this decision does not impact cross-border coach and rail fares.

The majority of passengers will see their fares increase by six per cent on buses and ten per cent when travelling by rail. It will mean that the average local fare will rise depending on the distance you are travelling.

One reader contacted the Herald to voice their concern at the rise in fare price.

“I wouldn’t mind paying the extra money if the buses we were travelling on were good but they’re not. Talk about boneshakers!? As usual, we get the worst vehicles going in this part of the country,” one regular bus passenger said.

Translink is encouraging customers to use the range of everyday value, discounted tickets, and promotional fares available.

Passengers are also encouraged to use contactless, mLink and multi-journey products to get a good deal. 25 per cent discount will also continue to be available on travel after 9.30am on rail and Ulsterbus local services. iLink cards also offer unlimited travel for various zones across the bus and train network.

Ian Campbell, Translink’s Director of Operations, also highlighted discounts for young people and confirmed that the company was maintaining the 50 per cent discount along with free access to the yLink card for all 16 to 23 year olds.

“With over 60 per cent more yLink journeys made over the last year, this special deal is helping many more young people to travel on bus and rail services and make their money go further,” Mr Campbell explained.

“We have also taken the opportunity to simplify Smartlink fares for Metro/Glider making it easier for our customers. Using Smartlink passengers will simply pay a £2 fare for any standard adult journey, saving for most people, over 10 per cent compared to paying cash.

“We remain confident that bus and train travel is still the most attractive and cost-effective travel choice especially when compared to increasing private motoring costs.”

Passengers can find out more about the best ticket for their travel needs at www.translink.co.uk/faresrevision.

