Fermanagh man caught with drugs twice

PRE-sentence reports are to be prepared after a Brookeborough man was caught with drugs twice within a matter of months.

Aaron Tasker (23) from Teiges Hill Road was first detected with cannabis on November 30 last year then again on February 18 this year.

A defence barrister entered guilty pleas to both charges on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley decided reports were necessary and ordered Tasker to return for sentencing on July 1.

