+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man caught with drugs twice
court

Fermanagh man caught with drugs twice

Posted: 4:05 pm June 5, 2024

PRE-sentence reports are to be prepared after a Brookeborough man was caught with drugs twice within a matter of months.

Aaron Tasker (23) from Teiges Hill Road was first detected with cannabis on November 30 last year then again on February 18 this year.

A defence barrister entered guilty pleas to both charges on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley decided reports were necessary and ordered Tasker to return for sentencing on July 1.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Sex offender appears on indecent child image charges Hope fades for return of Enniskillen fireworks Fermanagh man facing fraud charges

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:05 pm June 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA