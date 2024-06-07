Fermanagh group gets £5,000 grant

A FERMANAGH non-profit organisation has said that a £5,000 grant is a ‘lifeline’ as they continue to provide a vital service to the people of the county.

Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative, based on the Tempo Road in Enniskillen, is an accredited supplier of training courses and has been providing high quality training for over two decades.

The local organisation recently received a major financial support of £5,000 to help with its ongoing work.

“The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund has provided a lifeline of support for Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative (FRCI) to research and provide new opportunities for the socially excluded and isolated within Fermanagh and bordering counties,” said Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative Managing Director, Ciaran Rooney.

“This comes at a very challenging time for these groups both at a local level, coupled with the mainstream issues within our society today.”

Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative’s allocation comes from The Ireland Funds’ ‘Heart of the Community Fund’, which was set up to support local groups and organisations.

President of The Irish Funds, Caitriona Fottrell, is pleased to be able to support non-profit organisations like Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative.

“The not-for-profit sector in Ireland is the engine on the ground delivering vital services every day, in every community,” she said.

“We understand the significant challenges organisations face, in particular, to meet their core costs to keep that engine going.

“We believe in each organisation we fund. We believe in what they do, and how they do it. We know that by investing in them, we are positively impacting the communities they work with.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.