Fermanagh called ‘sectarian mud bath’

LOCAL FURY... Former SDLP MLA. Alban Maginnis, said that Fermanagh and South Tyrone is a 'sectarian mud bath'.

FERMANAGH residents have been left furious after a former Lord Mayor of Belfast branded the county as being a ‘sectarian mud bath’.

With the countdown on to the UK General Election, candidates from the leading political parties across the North are throwing their hat into the ring in the hard-fought Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency.

Alban Maginness, a former SDLP MLA who previously served as Lord Mayor of Belfast, had a downward view of the upcoming election in Fermanagh.

Advertisement

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone is a sectarian mud bath. There’s no other way of looking at it,” the 73-year-old from Down told BBC Talkback.

“[The contest is] not based on issues such as budgets or the health service. It’s simply getting as many people from one side to outvote the other.”

Ahead of the UK General Election on July 4, a number of candidates have put themselves forward for the vote in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

With outgoing MP for the constituency, Michelle Gildernew, not standing, Sinn Féin has opted to put the former head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, up for election.

She’ll go up against the Ulster Unionist Party candidate, Diana Armstrong, in what is typically one of the tightest fought seats across the UK.

Despite numerous calls for a non-party specific Unionist candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the DUP has opted to again not to run a candidate in the constituency.

Current Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Eddie Roofe, is set to stand for the Alliance Party in the July 4 vote.

Advertisement

The Social Democratic and Labour Party will also be represented in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, with former councillor Paul Blake throwing his hat into the ring.

All eyes will be on Fermanagh and South Tyrone over the next few weeks.

For Sky News HQ presenter, Wilfred Frost, he’s going to have to brush up on his geography ahead of his next news bulletin.

In a major mix-up, the veteran TV presenter was called out by angry residents, after he was quoted saying ‘Ferma and South Tyrone’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition