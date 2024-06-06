Campbell’s F&W Select squad announced

The 2024 Fermanagh & Western Representative squad to play the Sligo Leitrim District League side this Saturday has been announced.
The team which was due to be managed by Enniskillen Rangers’ manager Michael Kerr will instead be led by player-manager Ryan Campbell, due to Kerr’s work commitments.
Richard Clarke (Killen Rangers) will assist Campbell. The game takes place at McSharry Park, Sligo with a 2pm kick off.
Fermanagh & Western Select Squad
Goalkeepers
Jerome Carleton – Irvinestown Wanderers
Josh Brownlee – Lisbellaw United
Defenders
Tiarnan Campbell – Strathroy Harps
Kyle Malone – NFC Kesh
Nigel Beacom – NFC Kesh
Jamie Robinson – Enniskillen Rangers
James Harpur – Castlederg United
Alex Brownlee – NFC Kesh
Midfielders
Jake Browne – Enniskillen Rangers
Richard Clarke – Killen Rangers
Ashley Lowry – Dergview Res
Duwayne McManus – Enniskillen Town United
Danny Wilson – NFC Kesh
Gerard Duddy – Tummery Athletic
Forwards
Barry Goodwin – Irvinestown Wanderers
Joel Byrne – Enniskillen Rangers
Ryan Campbell – NFC Kesh
Eamon McGrath – Beragh Swifts
