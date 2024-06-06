Campbell’s F&W Select squad announced

Ryan Campbell will manage the 2024 F&W Select side.

The 2024 Fermanagh & Western Representative squad to play the Sligo Leitrim District League side this Saturday has been announced.

The team which was due to be managed by Enniskillen Rangers’ manager Michael Kerr will instead be led by player-manager Ryan Campbell, due to Kerr’s work commitments.

Richard Clarke (Killen Rangers) will assist Campbell. The game takes place at McSharry Park, Sligo with a 2pm kick off.

Advertisement

Fermanagh & Western Select Squad

Goalkeepers

Jerome Carleton – Irvinestown Wanderers

Josh Brownlee – Lisbellaw United

Defenders

Tiarnan Campbell – Strathroy Harps

Kyle Malone – NFC Kesh

Nigel Beacom – NFC Kesh

Jamie Robinson – Enniskillen Rangers

James Harpur – Castlederg United

Alex Brownlee – NFC Kesh

Midfielders

Jake Browne – Enniskillen Rangers

Richard Clarke – Killen Rangers

Ashley Lowry – Dergview Res

Duwayne McManus – Enniskillen Town United

Danny Wilson – NFC Kesh

Gerard Duddy – Tummery Athletic

Advertisement

Forwards

Barry Goodwin – Irvinestown Wanderers

Joel Byrne – Enniskillen Rangers

Ryan Campbell – NFC Kesh

Eamon McGrath – Beragh Swifts