+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerCampbell’s F&W Select squad announced
Ryan Campbell will manage the 2024 F&W Select side.

Campbell’s F&W Select squad announced

Posted: 2:41 pm June 6, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

The 2024 Fermanagh & Western Representative squad to play the Sligo Leitrim District League side this Saturday has been announced.

The team which was due to be managed by Enniskillen Rangers’ manager Michael Kerr will instead be led by player-manager Ryan Campbell, due to Kerr’s work commitments.  

Richard Clarke (Killen Rangers) will assist Campbell. The game takes place at McSharry Park, Sligo with a 2pm kick off.

Advertisement

Fermanagh & Western Select Squad

Goalkeepers

Jerome Carleton – Irvinestown Wanderers
Josh Brownlee – Lisbellaw United

Defenders

Tiarnan Campbell – Strathroy Harps
Kyle Malone – NFC Kesh
Nigel Beacom – NFC Kesh
Jamie Robinson – Enniskillen Rangers
James Harpur – Castlederg United
Alex Brownlee – NFC Kesh

Midfielders

Jake Browne – Enniskillen Rangers
Richard Clarke – Killen Rangers
Ashley Lowry – Dergview Res
Duwayne McManus – Enniskillen Town United
Danny Wilson – NFC Kesh
Gerard Duddy – Tummery Athletic

Advertisement

Forwards

Barry Goodwin – Irvinestown Wanderers
Joel Byrne – Enniskillen Rangers
Ryan Campbell – NFC Kesh
Eamon McGrath – Beragh Swifts

 

Related posts:

All roads lead to The Ball Range tonight New management at Fermanagh and Western club Irish Cup is ‘a dream come true’ for Chris Curran

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:41 pm June 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA