BT ‘fat cat’ in £3.7m payoff

BT GROUP has revealed it gave former boss Philip Jansen a £3.7 million final pay package despite the telecoms giant revealing lower profits and extending its cost-cutting efforts.

One of these cost-cutting moves was to close the EE, formerly BT, call centre in Enniskillen last month.

The firm’s latest annual report revealed that Mr Jansen’s total pay deal jumped by 25.8 per cent to £3.72 million for the financial year to March 31. The payout came despite the BT Group recording a 31 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £1.18 billion for the year to March. BT has also said it plans to cut costs by a further £3 billion over the coming years.

One of the victims of these plans were EE staff members in Enniskillen who were told in May that the site would be shutting its doors for good during a video link meeting with a senior BT Group executive.

The proposed closure date is October 31. More than 300 are employed by the group.

“It’s sickening to see a fat cat boss getting this kind of money when local people are losing their jobs,” Donal O’Cofaigh, pictured left, a member of the Fermanagh Trade Unions Council, said.

“BT is making huge profits. Their net income was £855 million in 2024, that’s a profit margin of 4.1 per cent. There is absolutely no need to close facilities anywhere, specifically in Enniskillen.

“Corporations should not be allowed to do this to rural places like Fermanagh. The impact of what happened here will be felt for years to come. Sadly, these types of huge payoffs are all too common in many industries.”

Around 70 per cent of the EE staff in Enniskillen eventually signed up for the company’s Voluntary Paid Leavers’ Scheme.

