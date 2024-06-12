Belleek search in relation to terrorism investigation

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out a search in the Belleek area yesterday, Tuesday 11th June. The search follows others in Garrison, Enniskillen and Letterbreen at the weekend.

The search was in relation to the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in Co Louth on 9th June, where officers have been working alongside colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said: “During the search of a house, a number of items were taken away for further examination, including a number of mobile devices, clothing and tools.

“Our investigation is continuing and we will be providing full support to An Garda Síochána as enquiries continue.

“We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The search comes after a 42-year-old man was arrested following in a search in Letterbreen at the weekend. He was subsequently released following questioning.