+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan arrested in Fermanagh on terrorism charges released

Man arrested in Fermanagh on terrorism charges released

Posted: 9:19 am June 11, 2024

THE MAN who was arrested in Fermanagh under the Terrorism Act, in relation to the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in Co Louth at the weekend, has since been released from custody following questioning.

The arrest came following a search of a property in Letterbreen on Sunday, with police also search properties in Enniskillen and Garrision.

The searches were part of a cross-border operation by the PSNI and An Garda Siochana following the discovery of a the suspected device in the Ravensadale area of Louth on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The device was taken away for forensic examination, and the two forces launched an investigation.

“Working in support of An Garda Síochána we carried out a search of a property in the Letterbreen area on Sunday morning, 9th June,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000 and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

“A vehicle and other items were also seized from the property and have been removed for further forensic examination.”

They added searches had been carried out in Enniskillen, where a second vehicle was seized, and a further search was also conducted at a property in the Garrison area.

“Our investigation is continuing and we will be providing full support to An Garda Síochána as enquiries continue,” said the spokesman.

“We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Advertisement

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Related posts:

Fermanagh arrest and searches following explosive find BREAKING: Petrol bomb attack in Fivemiletown Fermanagh road closed due to serious crash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:19 am June 11, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA