Motorists welcome scheme to help cut MOT wait times

FERMANAGH motorists and politicians have ‘welcomed’ the introduction of temporary exemption certificates [TECs] which are aiming to help tackle the ever-growing waiting times for MOTs.

It’s been well documented that motorists in the county and in the North have been facing lengthy delays in getting MOT tests, with many unable to book an appointment before their MOT certificate expired.

The Herald previously reported that some local drivers have had to wait up to four months for an MOT appointment, while others have had to travel outside the county just to secure a spot.

As a means to deal with the waiting times, the Department for Infrastructure has introduced one-year temporary exemption certificates [TECs].

The new scheme, which will be processed by the Driver and Vehicle Agency from June 1, will allow motorists to continue to legally drive their vehicles as long as they are roadworthy, taxed and insured.

While supportive of the temporary exemption certificates, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Tom Elliott, says that the new proposal is only a 'temporary quick fix'.

“I welcome the [Infrastructure] Minister’s [for Northern Ireland] announcement of Temporary Exemption Certificates, this I hope will help address MOT waiting lists temporarily,” said the UUP MLA.

“However, what we need is a permanent solution. This is only a temporary quick fix, with the outstanding issue not being resolved.”

After launching the temporary exemption certificates scheme, the Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, said that he’s considering other ideas to try and tackle the waiting times for MOTs.

One of his proposals is to make MOT applications every two years, compared to every year. He’s also hinted at the potential of developing a new testing centre in Enniskillen.

