Newlywed Cullen tailored for Orchard challenge

From wedding bells to championship fever, it will have been quite the journey for Lee Cullen when he emerges for Fermanagh against Armagh this Sunday.
In his words, the last week has been “hectic, but really good” after he and Grainne McLaughlin tied the knot at Lough Eske in Donegal Town, on Friday.
Now, following a rollercoaster of a league campaign for all the Erne men, focus has turned to the formidable challenge of last year’s Ulster finalists.
While his wedding speech in front of 200 people made Cullen, “a bit nervous” on Friday, he is relishing this Ulster Championship showdown at Brewster Park, even if Fermanagh go in as underdogs in most peoples’ minds.
“Armagh were unlucky not to win an Ulster last year, probably should have won one – so on paper, most people would say Armagh are favourites,” admitted Cullen.
“They’ve some great players, brilliant forwards, but this team’s a tight bunch and Fermanagh have had days before where they’ve been the massive underdogs, so there’ll be no fear on Sunday, put it that way.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere