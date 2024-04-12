Man charged with dangerous driving death

A 36-year-old man is set to face trial after killing a man on the outskirts of a Fermanagh village in 2020, court hears.

Conor McHugh from Brollagh Road, Belleek, was charged with dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

McHugh is accused of killing Willis Vogel from Limavady on May 31, 2020, on the Meenacloy road just outside Ederney when the victim was on a motorcycle.

The defendant also faces the charge of dangerous driving on the Castlederg Road on the same date.

The Public Prosecution told the court there is a case to answer, with no submissions from the defence counsel acting on behalf of John Fahy solicitors.

When asked if McHugh wanted to say anything to the charges, re replied “Not at this stage.”

McHugh was granted bail of £500 for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court (sitting in Newry) on May 14.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007