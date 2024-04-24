Jeffrey Donaldson arrives in court

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson appears at Newry Magistrates Court in relation to being charged with historical sexual offences.

UPDATE: Donaldson has been released on continuing bail, and has had his bail conditions relaxed to allow him contact with his co-accused wife.

FORMER DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has arrived at court in Newry this morning, where he is facing a number of charges relating to a number of historic sex offences.

Donaldson (62), with an address given as Castle Street, Lisburn, is charged with gross indecency towards a child, nine counts of indecent assault on a female, and rape.

The charges all relate to dates between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2006.

A 58-year-old woman, Eleanor Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, is also due before Newry Magistrates Court this morning on charges relating to the same dates.

She is charged with two counts of cruelty to a person under 16-years-old, aiding and abetting rape, and aiding and abetting indecent assault on a female.