Fermanagh’s Dr Treacy’s methods are ‘used worldwide’

GLOBAL AWARD… Dr Patrick Treacy has received recognition for his work in aesthetic medicine.

GARRISON doctor Patrick Treacy has been hit the international headlines once again.

Dr Patrick Treacy, who rose to fame after he formed a close relationship with pop music icon Michael Jackson, has been lauded by the Los Angeles Times for his role and progression in aesthetics.

Recently, he received ‘global recognition’ for his ingenious use of an enzyme which has now become a common practice in the aesthetic industry.

Hyaluronidase is a family of enzymes, which when used correctly allows fluid to pass through the body.

Its use has become a common practice in aesthetics and the Fermanagh dermatologist has been credited for highlighting its benefits.

“I have recently been awarded and credited with introducing hyaluronidase to the Aesthetic Industry, and it is now used by doctors worldwide,” confirmed Dr Treacy to the Herald.

“This enzyme now plays a pivotal role in aesthetic medicine, primarily due to its dissolving properties that effectively address complications from hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler injections.

“This is crucial because it can dissolve hyaluronic acid, which is often used in dermal fillers for cosmetic procedures.

“Its importance is underscored when fillers result in undesired effects or complications, often entering blood vessels and causing irreversible skin necrosis and cell death.”

Dr Treacy, who recently published a new book titled ‘The Evolution of Aesthetic Medicine’, applied the use of hyaluronidase to help aid pop legend Michael Jackson.

“This innovation now allows practitioners everywhere to correct these issues safely and effectively,” said Dr Treacy.

“I was a significant figure in the introduction and advancement of hyaluronidase to aesthetic medicine nearly twenty years ago, and Michael Jackson was the first American to have used it and flew to Dublin in 2006 to have some dermal fillers removed before meeting the Queen at the opening of Casino Royale in London.

“This innovation means that I have to give lectures about its discovery in Paris, Monaco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Miami and Iraq in the coming months.”

