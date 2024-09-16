Fermanagh farmers receive Direct Payments

FERMANAGH farmers have begun to receive their Direct Payments, with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirming almost £260 million had been paid out on the first day of the 2024 scheme.

A total of 23,254 farmers, representing 98 percent of eligible applicants, were paid on September 2, the first day of payments being made.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, pictured right, said, “I am committed to ensuring both the environmental and economic sustainability of Northern Ireland’s significant agriculture sector, and my department continues to deliver for hard working farming families.

“These payments represent a significant boost to those families and to rural communities.”

While most payments have been issued already, the they will continue following successful validation checks for the small number of remaining applications. DAERA has reminded farm businesses to check that both their contact, and bank details are up to date.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed the payments, which they said will provide “a much-needed boost.”

Commenting on the 2024 payment scheme, UFU president William Irvine said, “The news that over 23,000 farmers will receive their direct payments on the first few days of September will be well received by members.

“I would like to thank the DAERA Minister and officials for their efforts to ensure farmers received this necessary financial support that is crucial for the daily running of family farms.

“This year to date, has thrown many challenges at our members from unpredictable weather to poor farm gate prices and increased input costs.

“This payment will assist farmers cash flow, helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce high-quality food for consumers.”

Mr Irvine continued, “DAERA’s farm income figures report released in July emphasised that farmers could be facing the possibility of their farm income being almost half of what it was in 2023.

“That speaks volumes about the financial pressure farmers are under, stressing how important the Basic Payment Scheme is and the need for a sustainable agriculture budget, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation of farmers.

“The remaining applicants are being treated with urgency so that our farmers can receive their payments as quickly as possible, providing critical support helping to sustain farming families.”

