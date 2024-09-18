+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Hotel plans for Enniskillen SWC college site revealed
BIG PLANS… An artist’s impression of how the planned new hotel at the former South West College site in Enniskillen will look like.

Hotel plans for Enniskillen SWC college site revealed

Posted: 12:25 pm September 18, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

THE same week that one iconic building in Enniskillen was going up in smoke, plans for redeveloping another one were being unveiled.

While firefighters were still putting out the blaze at the historic Railway Hotel, across the street at the former South West College site at Gaol Square, a public consultation was showing residents what was planned for the landmark building.

The proposals for the conversion of the former college property include a 110-bed hotel (5,277sq m) over six floors; a 147sq m retail unit on the ground floor of the hotel; a separate 920sq m standalone retail unit and a 740sq m office.

The plans also include 201 car parking spaces, the demolition of some buildings and retention of existing listed buildings on the site.

Architect Andrew Coulter of ACA Architecture in Omagh has been tasked with redeveloping the site by the owners, the Byrne family.

“It’s a landmark site in Enniskillen. It’s a prominent site that can be seen for miles around. From a hotel point of view, it’s centrally positioned. It’ll have a multi-purpose use that will also include retail and office spaces,” Mr Coulter said.

“The current building lends itself very well to being redeveloped as a hotel. Two buildings will have to be removed to facilitate parking and improve the visual impact. It’ll be two years in the making if all goes to plan.”

