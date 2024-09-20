Fermanagh residents walk and talk up Cuilcagh

FERMANAGH residents from across the county pulled on the walking gear and took part in a grueling climb up Cuilcagh Mountain as part of a celebration on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Families and residents from across Fermanagh took part in the annual ‘Cuilcagh Dawn Trek’ recently, which was organised by non-profit support organisation, The Aisling Centre.

While the central local celebration for World Suicide Prevention Day was organised by The Aisling Centre, a number of other Fermanagh groups and representatives promoted the occasion.

“Fermanagh GAA is encouraging all its players, members and supporters to take 10 minutes each day for self-care using the five steps to wellbeing,” said a statement from Fermanagh GAA.

“The daily stresses of life and work can impact or your mental health. Not looking after our mental health and wellbeing can negatively impact both or mental and physical health.

“Taking care of your mental health and wellbeing and managing stress can improve your wellbeing and build resilience.

“So now is the time to talk about it so we can recognise the signs in ourselves and others and get the help and support we need,” they added.

Located in Darling Street, the Aisling Centre is a non-profit organisation which provides a range of services, including counseling, to help and support people with their mental health.

“Established in 1990, the Aisling Centre is dedicated to the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing,” said a spokesperson for the Enniskillen-based group.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) feels it’s important to support mental health services, like the Aisling Centre, on ‘Annual World Suicide Prevention Day’.

“September 10 focuses attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, government, and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented,” they said.

