Mannok celebrate success at Export & Freight awards

MANNOK has been celebrating picking up a coveted award at the annual Export & Freight Transport & Logistics Awards 2024.

The building products giant took home the Safety Award at the gala event at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast, where they were also nominated as a finalist in the Transport Manager of the Year Award category.

Around 600 guests from all sectors of the transport and logistics industry were present at the glittering ceremony, which was compered by the BBC’s Mark Simpson.

Mannok Health and Safety Manager, Gerry Clancy, welcomed the win.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone in our organisation is the most important thing we can do, and with that in mind, we have undertaken several safety initiatives in recent years,” he said.

“To have these recognised with this award is a brilliant achievement and a great reward for the efforts of everyone involved.”

Mannok Transport Manager, Damien McKenna, added, “We are delighted to have received this award in acknowledgment of all the work and investment that has gone into Health and Safety in the company in recent years and we’re very pleased to have this recognised by the industry.”

With approximately 150 lorries plus the other mobile plant across their 11 divisions, this award was about people, how Mannok values them and looks after them, not just in work but outside in their private lives.

The judges were impressed with Mannok’s investment and use of its Health and Safety Information Hub, its accreditation to ISO 45001, and the excellent drivers’ handbook. The fact that it has a nurse on site, which is understandable given the number of employees, and the vision that it has set out for the company in terms of sustaining a safety culture and embedding it as a core value of the company, also helped clinch the award for Mannok.

It was a very competitive category, but this investment in the safety and care of its people ensured the Safety Award belonged to Mannok.

Organised by the publishers of Export & Freight magazine, 4SM (NI) Ltd, the event, which was first staged back in 2001, is Ireland’s premier platform of recognition for those operating in the transport and logistics sector; it celebrates and rewards the very best in an industry that continues to meet its challenges head-on with resilience and perseverance.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007