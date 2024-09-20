‘Nothing for Fermanagh’ in Programme for Government

THE EXECUTIVE has failed to even attempt to address the ongoing health crisis in Fermanagh in its draft Programme for Government, despite its stated commitment to regional equality.

That’s the message from health campaign Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), after politicians signed off on the long-awaited draft programme last week and put it out to public consultation.

In a statement released the publication of the draft, SOAS said the document made no reference to the acute crisis in our emergency healthcare provision in Fermanagh and rural border areas, nor did it show “any consideration or commitment for investment in this county.”

The group pointed out how over 83,000 local people in Fermanagh and south Tyrone were now almost two hours away from emergency general surgery, due to the collapse and ‘temporary’ withdrawal of the service at the SWAH.

“There are statement in the draft Programme for Government about the importance of securing equality and balanced regional development,” said SOAS spokesman Donal O’Cofaigh.

“But the ‘temporary’ withdrawal of emergency surgery from SWAH not only has left our population as second-class citizens, with second rate access to life-saving treatment in an emergency, but threatens the long-term sustainability of all acute services at our local hospital.

“The Western Trust, the ambulance service NIAS, and the Department of Health are fully aware of the extra unfair risks and patient outcomes that the people of Fermanagh are being subjected to.

“There seems to be a determination to ignore Fermanagh when designing a city-based transformation of healthcare.”

Mr O’Cofaigh, pictured below, added, “Sadly there is nothing in this draft Programme for Government for our community.

“There is nothing on rail, nothing meaningful on investment and, most concerningly, the emphasis in health is uniquely on cutting health waiting times. Timely and equal access to emergency care is ignored.”

He concluded, “We agree with Nuffield Trust when they say that no further capacity should be removed from overstretched hospitals in the vain hope of producing efficiencies and safety improvements that never actually arrive.

“Smaller acute hospitals – like SWAH – represent a genuine opportunity for growth. The structures already exist, and with good planning could alleviate the pressure on larger urban sites.

“Our campaign will be encouraging the local community to demand that this total failure to include the needs of Fermanagh are rectified.

“There is a locally-accountable Executive in place now – they need to listen to and reflect the needs and concerns of all parts of Northern Ireland.”

