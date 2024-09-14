Fermanagh saddened at death of Vinny Smith

THE Lisnaksea and Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the sudden death of much loved Vinny Smith.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland recently confirmed that Mr Smith passed away after he was involved in a one vehicle road collision in Lisnaskea in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Smith, a former Fermanagh hurler, was a valued member of the Lisnaskea GAA club.

“The entire club is in shock today at the news of the sudden death of club man Vinnie Smith,” said a social media post from Lisnaskea Emmett’s GAA club.

”Vinnie played all codes and at all grades for the club and has been an invaluable volunteer as a coach and helper in maintaining our grounds.

“Only a few weeks ago he gave up his time to help improve our pitch.

“Vinny was a dedicated member of the Emmetts hurling teams over many years, winning multiple competitions at under age and senior level including county league and championship and Armagh league titles with the club.

”Vinny also represented Fermanagh GAA senior hurlers with distinction for several seasons.

“Everyone in the club would like to pass on their sympathies to Tina, Shea, Mairéad and the wider family and friends at this terrible time. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.”

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said, “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

The road has since-reopened.