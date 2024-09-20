Anger as another Fermanagh play park vandalised

ENNISKILLEN residents have been left deeply frustrated after a play park which recently underwent major development by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council was vandalised.

The community play facility at Lisgoole Play Park in Enniskillen was reportedly vandalised over the weekend, with the Council forced to carry out urgent repair work on the damaged property.

A frustrated resident said it was “disappointing” to see that the community area was vandalised.

“It’s disappointing and it’s not nice for children to be going there and playing and seeing all of the rubbish all around there,” an angry resident told the Herald.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it was disheartened to see that the facility, which was upgraded for the “benefit of residents”, has been vandalised.

“This incident [at Lisgoole Play Park] is particularly disappointing,” said a Council spokesperson.

“The play park was enhanced earlier this year as part of the Council’s ongoing delivery of its Play Park Strategy to develop, transform and upgrade its play park estate for the benefit of residents, particularly our children and young people.”

The play park in Enniskillen is the latest of a number that have recently underwent redevelopment by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to be damaged and vandalised.

“Vandalism has a negative impact on the community and can result in the temporary closure of facilities until repair works are complete,” said a Council statement.

“It also diverts Council resources from activity which could have been used to benefit the wider District.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses any act of vandalism on Council property to report it to the PSNI.”

After recently undergoing a major redevelopment project, the play park in Drumawill, located in the Rossorry area of Enniskillen, was temporarily closed after suffering significant vandalism.

Speaking after the Drumawill play park was damaged, Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Dermot Browne, said it was “very disappointing” to see the children’s facility was vandalised.

“[It is] very disappointing to see this play park being damaged in Enniskillen,” the Fermanagh councillor previously told the Herald.

“Now because of the actions of a few selfish vandals, the whole community will lose out on a fantastic resource for the kids in the area.

“A lot of time and rate payers money goes into providing these spaces. If this behaviour continues, then communities will lose them altogether.”

