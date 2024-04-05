Enniskillen driver was four times over the limit and

AN Enniskillen woman who was found to be four times over the limit had child in back seat of car at arrest, court hears.

Before Omagh Magistrates Court stood 50-year-old Sandra Anne Heatherington of Irvinestown Road, charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance on March 6, 2024, with a separate drink driving offence from November 2022.

The court heard that the first charge occurred on November 10, 2022, a police patrol on Donaghanie Road, Omagh, observed a blue Peugeot car driving towards the Omagh Primary Care Complex.

Within seconds of spotting the car, the officers noticed the car was driving on the right-hand side of the road and hit a kerb.

The police activated their lights and pursued the car, with the driver making two full turns on the roundabout before coming to a stop.

Police spoke to the driver, who was identified as the defendant, and on inspection, observed a child in the back seat of the car.

Heatherington was then subjected to a breathalyser test, which she failed with a reading of 150µg/100ml, over four times the legal limit.

The defendant was brought before Omagh Magistrates Court, however by September 5, 2023, she had failed to appear, resulting in a bench warrant being issued.

Then on March 6 of this year, a report came to the police of a suspected drunk driver on the Hospital Road at 11.30pm.

The police arrived to the vicinity and located the defendant at the window of a property, where she was subjected to a roadside breathalyser test and failed.

On Heatherington’s arrest, the police discovered that she had been driving while disqualified and without a licence.

The defendant was then brought to the custody suite and asked to provide an evidential sample of breath, which she did not comply with, resulting in her arrest for failing to provide a specimen when asked.

Mr Fahy added that the November 2022 incident was ‘inherently more serious’ because of the child being in the car.

In reference to this incident, Mr Fahy noted that District Judge Bernie Kelly had offered an alternative sentence of probation, however by September 5, Heatherington ceased to comply with the court, resulting in a bench warrant being issued.

“The intention of judge Kelly was to indicate willingness for help, so that (the defendant) wouldn’t have to face a custodial sentence,” said Mr Fahy.

Judge Prenter said to the defendant she ‘needs as much (professional) help’ in order to battle her alcohol problems.

