Armagh name team to play Fermanagh

By Michael McMullan

KieranMcGeeney has made two changes for Sunday’s Ulster SFC opener with Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

Greg McCabe – who started all eight league games – is out while Darragh McMullan has dropped to the bench.

There are starts for Rian O’Neill and Stefan Campbell who both came in the National League final defeat to Donegal.

The Orchard County were inches away from getting their hands on the Anglo Celt Cup.

Their showdown with Derry went all the way to extra-time and penalties with the Oakleafers holding their nerve to retain the title.

The winner of Sunday will advance to an Ulster semi-final against Down or Antrim who meet on Saturday in Páirc Esler.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane, Joe McElroy, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Forker, Rian O’Neill, Ben Crealey, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan, Conor Turbitt, Oisin Conaty, Andrew Murnin, Jarly Óg Burns

Subs: Shea Magill, Barry McCambridge, Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly, Oisin O’Neill, Ross McQuillan, Cian McConville, Aidan Nugent, Darragh McMullan, Jason Duffy, Jemar Hall