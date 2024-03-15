‘You don’t know what moment will change your life’

WHEN Jessica Shaw gained her university degree in stratified medicine, she immediately began working in Covid testing during 2020.

It was then when she noticed her skin was struggling whilst wearing PPE, that her company Eniskinn was born.

“I launched a couple of products seeing if people wanted to buy them and it began to grow, I used to go up to the Diamond every Saturday and pop up my stall and people started to come, I couldn’t believe there was actually a market for it,” she explained..

“There was a little catalyst moment when I won Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards and if there was a sign to try something new, that was it.So I decided I would take out a Christmas pop up in Enniskillen and worse case scenario is that it didn’t work. We’ll but I decided to be brave and did it and the rest is history,” Jessica explained.

Jessica tells of how life is not always what you have planned.

“You think you are going down one path, you get out of university, you do a degree, you think you are going to be following a career for the rest of your life but its not the case at all,. You don’t know what little moment is going to change that. “You can take inspiration from seeing really strong powerful female figures coming up, social media has really played a part in making women aware that they are not alone in business and women can do it just as well as men,” she said finally.

