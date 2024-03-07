Woman charged with abduction of three children

A FERMANAGH woman has pleaded not guilty to abducting three children in October last year.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, is charged with three counts of abduction of a child under 16-years-old on October 5 last.

The charges state the woman was connected to the children and took them out of the United Kingdom without the appropriate consent.

A guilty plea was entered on the woman’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week, and the case was adjourned until March 13.

