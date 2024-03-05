Weekend events raise almost half a million!

Cairenn, Sharon, Nigel McGrath, Sinead Dolan and Caina McGrath at the Belcoo ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ in Bundoran on Saturday night. For more photos from the event see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

THE people of Fermanagh have once again shown their big-hearted nature, helping raise almost half-a-million pounds for local sports clubs through two events at the weekend.

The bumper fundraising weekend kicked off with the Lisnaskea Emmetts’ Lip Sync at the Kilmore on Friday night, which saw the 15 acts each raising tens of thousands each in the run up to the event.

While the counting was continuing at the time of writing, the total raised was already over £100,000, which will go towards funding a new 3G pitch and improving the Emmetts’ facilities. For more see pages 42-43.

Not to be outdone, the community in Belcoo took over the Great Northern Hotel on Saturday night for the Belcoo O’Rahilly’s ‘Night at the OsKaRs.

Declaring it the biggest ever fundraising event it ever held, the night raised over €300,000, which will go towards developing the O’Rahilly’s facilities. For more on this event see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

