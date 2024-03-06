Trio in court in Enniskillen on sexual assault charges

TWO FERMANAGH men and a woman have been sent forward to the Crown Court charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault two years ago.

Nicole Scott (29), with an address at Holly Lane, Gransha Park, Derry, is charged with 12 counts of sexual assault, while Thomas McCaffrey (54) of Market Street, Enniskillen and Colin Gould (44) of Coolcullen Meadow, Enniskillen are charged with 12 counts of aiding and abetting sexual assault.

All charges relate to the same alleged victim and to the same date in May 2022.

The charges allege Scott intentionally touched the victim in a sexual way and that this touching was not consensual.

The charges against McCaffrey and Gould allege they “did aid, abet, counsel and procure the commission of said offence” against Scott.

All three appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the charges.

None of the defendants made any reply when the charges were put to them, and choose not to call any witnesses or submit any evidence for the purpose of the PE.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that, based on the papers before the court, the trio had a case to answer.

Agreeing they had a case to answer, District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Newry, on April 16.