Top award nomination for Enniskillen Workhouse

THE recently developed Enniskillen Workhouse has been shortlisted for one of the leading property and estate awards in the North.

Following a multi-million pound redevelopment project, the 180-year-old building was revamped and it’s been nominated for a top award, known as the RICS.

The RICS, organised by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards, celebrates the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure in the North.

Michael Hannaway, chairman of the Northern Ireland RICS Awards, is excited following the completion of the shortlisting process.

“It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for these awards,” he said.

“It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

The Enniskillen Workhouse has been shortlisted in both the Heritage Project and Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project categories and will be judged by an expert judging panel.

The building received a major £2.3 million pound investment from the National Lottery Fund, as well as contributions from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the South West College.

The project is a redevelopment of the Grade B2 listed Enniskillen Workhouse into a heritage centre and business hub for use as an entrepreneurial space, history centre and community resource.

Applications to the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards are open until Friday, April 26.

