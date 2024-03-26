+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Shock after severely neglected dog found in Fermanagh
IN NEED... The Fermanagh community has reacted warmly to a fundraiser which was set up by Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary to help a severely neglected dog.

Shock after severely neglected dog found in Fermanagh

Posted: 12:34 pm March 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh community was shocked and saddened after Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary revealed the ‘totally heartbreaking’ and harrowing pictures of a dog which has been severely neglected in the county.

The Ballinamallard-based organisation recently launched an online fundraiser to support the ‘around the clock care’ and medical costs to nurse the neglected dog, named ‘Ollie’, back to health.

“We knew this dog needed immediate help. It took over two hours to groom him as he was fully matted, and as you can see, he is a walking skeleton,” said a Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary spokesperson.

“This poor wee thing has many medical issues and we are hoping we can ask our followers and supporters to help us with the vet costs.

“It is totally heart breaking to see how sweet he is and the love he has to give despite what he’s been through.”

After he was taken in by Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, the dog has had to undergo serious medical treatment for ear infections, to treat parasites on his skins and for sore paws which required X-Ray scans.

‘Ollie’ also had to undergo investigations for stomach issues. He’s now on special medical grade food and medication to help with his recovery.

Once he’s nursed back to health, the dog will also have to undergo eye surgery.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary has reached out to the Fermanagh community to see if they can help financial support ‘Ollie’ in his time of need.

“We have a wonderful person fostering him for us and has been doing such an amazing job giving him around the clock care, without her we would be lost,” said a Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary spokesperson.

“We are hoping we can raise £1500 to put towards the vet bills so far and between all our 23,000 followers we think we can achieve this and get this beautiful wee soul the help he needs and life he deserves.”

Operating from Ballinamallard, Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary has rehomed over 1,000 cats and dogs over the past five years.

Donations can be made following the links on Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary Facebook page.

