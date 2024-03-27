PODCAST: Semi showdown!

DANGER MAN…Mark Cutler has been flying in the Junior Cup this campaign, scoring 13 goals.

This week Tommy is joined in the Bootroom by Augher boss Johnny Winser, who reflects on his side’s promotion to F&W Division One.

They also discuss that mouth-watering Junior Cup semi-final between Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic as well as previewing the Mulhern Cup quarter-finals.