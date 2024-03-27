PODCAST: Semi showdown!

This week Tommy is joined in the Bootroom by Augher boss Johnny Winser, who reflects on his side’s promotion to F&W Division One.
They also discuss that mouth-watering Junior Cup semi-final between Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic as well as previewing the Mulhern Cup quarter-finals.
Posted: 2:18 pm March 27, 2024