Multiple motoring charges admitted

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a total of six motoring charges were accepted.

Gareth Macklin (43) from Harmin Crescent, Newtownabbey took a vehicle without consent and drove it after consuming excess alcohol, while disqualified and without insurance.

He further breached a traffic signal which brought him to the attention of police.

Advertisement

Offending occurred at Loughshore Road, Enniskillen on February 12.

A defence solicitor entered guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Macklin on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on April 22.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts: No related posts.