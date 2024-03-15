+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Multiple motoring charges admitted

Posted: 10:23 am March 15, 2024

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a total of six motoring charges were accepted.

Gareth Macklin (43) from Harmin Crescent, Newtownabbey took a vehicle without consent and drove it after consuming excess alcohol, while disqualified and without insurance.

He further breached a traffic signal which brought him to the attention of police.

Offending occurred at Loughshore Road, Enniskillen on February 12.

A defence solicitor entered guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Macklin on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on April 22.

